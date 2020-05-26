Cuba makes preparations to commence the distributions of protective masks and other personal hygiene products to over 700 CARICOM students

The fourteen CARICOM Embassies in Havana Cuba are making preparations to commence the distribution of protective masks and other personal hygiene products to over 700 CARICOM students located in various provinces across Cuba, to assist in personal protective measures against the COVID-19 virus.

Shortly after the first case was discovered in Cuba, the caucus of CARICOM Ambassadors, through its then Chairman, Ambassador Ellsworth John of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba of the joint initiative taken by the Embassies in response to the call for the citizens to practice good hygiene by ordering masks, sanitizers, wipes and antibacterial soap for their students and the Embassies.

The Shipment was delivered to the official residence of the Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on May 22nd.

Ambassador John indicated that the primary concern of the Embassy during the pandemic is to ensure the safety of all Vincentians in Cuba.

He noted that currently, there are sixty-one Vincentian students, two patients (who have completed their treatment) and a number of descendants for whom counsellor services are being provided.

The Ambassador of Grenada, Claris Charles who is also the current Dean of the CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors expressed satisfaction with the initiative and noted that it is an excellent compliment to what the government of Cuba has done and continue to do to confront the pandemic.

She further noted that the CARICOM Caucus in Cuba will continue to work assiduously with the Government of Cuba to ensure the safety of CARICOM nationals.

As of May 22nd, no CARICOM national has tested positive for the cover-19 in Cuba.







