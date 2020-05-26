Education Minister St. Clair Prince says the Ministry of Transport is providing good support to the Ministry of Education to transport students to and from Schools.

In an interview with NBC News yesterday, Minister Prince said the Ministry has made several buses available to transport the students.

Minister Prince also said that the Mustique Charitable Trust is assisting the Ministry of Education with its School Feeding Program.

He is hopeful that the stakeholders will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to ensure that this period is successful.







