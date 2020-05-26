Taiwan donates Thermal Imaging Machine to AIA (Argyle International Airport)

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is putting measures in place to improve the capacity of the Argyle International Airport to conduct screening for COVID-19.

This is being done with the assistance of the Republic of China, Taiwan, which has donated a Thermal Imaging Machine, capable of recording the body temperatures of persons at the country’s main point of entry.

The donation forms part of Taiwan’s continued assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and in particular, to strengthen the national response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Friday, Minister of Health, Luke Browne, said the Covid 19 pandemic has changed and will continue to change the travel industry.

Minister Browne said the equipment allows for an efficient screening process.







