The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Police Training School will hold its thirty eight (38th) passing out parade of recruits on Thursday May 28th, 2020 at Victoria Park commencing at 4:30 P.M.

During the parade, a total of 105 recruits will take the oath of office as Police Officers in accordance to the Police (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Commandant of the Police Training School, Superintendent of Police, Benzil Samuel will deliver the Commandant’s Address. Commissioner of Police, Colin John will deliver remarks and Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

The proceedings will culminate with the presentation of awards, displays and march pass.

The Police say that due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the protocols to be adopted – there will be certain restrictions and guidelines during the parade on Thursday.

All attendees are strongly advised to adhere to the physical distancing guidelines by staying at least 3 – 6 feet apart at all times; Sanitization stations will be set up at entry points into the park Wearing of face mask is advised All guests are asked to be seated by 4:15 pm.







