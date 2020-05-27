29 Vincentian crew members aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL), have tested positive for exposure to COVID-19 using rapid tests.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has confirmed that 29 Vincentian crew members aboard the Vision of the Seas, part of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL), have tested positive for exposure to COVID-19 using rapid tests.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Dr. Gonsalves explained that in addition to the rapid testing, samples have been taken from all 356 Vincentian seafarers on board the vessel, for PCR testing for the presence of the actual COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Gomsalves said these samples have been sent to the CARPHA laboratory in Trinidad for further confirmation.

Dr. Gonsalves said the government continues to ensure that the necessary facilities are in place to properly manage the pandemic.

The Vision of the Seas arrived at Port Kingstown on Tuesday morning to repatriate the 356 RCCL employees.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related