Early Childhood Practitioner, Rochelle Tannis, has advised Parents and Guardians to ensure that their children are not exposed to predators on the internet, while they are at home during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Miss Tannis gave the word of caution, during the programme COVID-19 Supporting Our Children, aired on NBC Radio.

The programme focuses on how parents can protect, support and encourage their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Tannis said the Internet can be dangerous for children who may not have sufficient guidance.

Miss Tannis suggested that parental controls can be used to keep children safe on the internet.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related