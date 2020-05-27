The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is appealing to Vincentians to work together to ensure that everyone is prepared for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially begins next week Monday, June 1st.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes tells NBC News one of the major issues they face each year is the problem of overhanging trees.

She also appealing to persons to clean their drains to avoid flooding since Weather Forecasters have expecting an above-normal Hurricane Season this year.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes.

The Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States is forecasting between 13 and 19 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.







