The Government stands as firm believers in the PRYME Program

The Government is confident that the nation’s young entrepreneurs will make good use of the funds being provided through the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises (PRYME) Program.

This optimism was expressed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves last week, during a ceremony which was held to present over 600 thousand dollars in grant funding to 80 entrepreneurs, who applied for grants from the PRYME Program.

The Prime Minister said the Government is confident that the nation’s youth will stimulate economic activity by developing their own businesses.

The Prime Minister said the entrepreneurs can use the PRYME grants as a stepping stone for accessing additional financing.







