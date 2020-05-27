The Inland Revenue Department urges Vincentians to follow the safety guidelines set out by the health professionals



The Inland Revenue Department is appealing to Vincentians to follow the safety guidelines set out by the health professionals, even as they go about ensuring that economic activity continues across the country, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This appeal was made by Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey, during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Pompey said everyone has a role to play in implementing good hygiene practices as they go about earning a living while the country deals with the new reality of the Novel Coronavirus.



Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey.







