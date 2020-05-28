Taiwanese Ambassador, Calvin Ho is appealing to Vincentians to reduce the possible spread of the Covid 19

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho, is appealing to Vincentians to reduce the possible spread of the Covid 19.

He was speaking at Friday’s handing over of four ventilators and 60-thousand face masks to the Ministry of Health, as part of Taiwan’s continued efforts to improve this country’s Covid 19 capacity.

Ambassador Ho said the masks are crucial in providing much-needed protection for citizens during this global pandemic.

Ambassador Ho said Taiwan’s decision to help its allies is not politically motivated.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related