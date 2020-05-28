Taiwan’s Donation is expected to be a great asset in the monitoring and controlling of the Coronavirus

The commissioning of a Thermal Imaging Machine at the Argyle International Airport (AIA), is expected to improve this country’s capacity to monitor and control the spread of Covid 19.

That’s according to Chief Executive Officer of the AIA, Corsel Robertson.

She was speaking at Friday’s handing over of the Thermal Imaging Machine, which was donated by the Republic of China, Taiwan, to assist with this country’s response to the Covid 19.

Mrs. Robertson said the machine, which is capable of recording the body temperatures of persons, is a major asset at the country’s main point of entry during the pandemic.







