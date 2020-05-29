2020 Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Awards

Malcom Hazelwood received the Baton of Honour and Commissioner’s Trophy, for being the Most Outstanding Recruit during yesterday’s 38th Police Passing Out Parade.

Hazelwood also received the Dr. A. Cecil Cyrus Trophy, as well as the Awards for Best Recruit, Best at Police Duty Subjects, and Best at Multi-Discipline Subjects.

The Commandant’s Award went to No-riesiah Shallow.

The award for the Most Disciplined Recruit went to Raldean Howe, while Kuthbert Springer was adjudged to be the Most Improved Recruit and Keilrick Franklyn received the award for being Best at Sociology.

Rozel Charles received the award for being Best at Psychology, and Jimroy Haywood was adjudged to be Best at Giving Evidence.

The award for the Best Female Recruit at Physical Training went to Kenyah John, while the award for Best Male Recruit at Physical Training went to Dafique Simmons.

Kurtney Pompey received the award for being Best at Drill, and the Chief Instructors Award went to Kyandra Patterson.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related