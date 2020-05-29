CDC encourages Vincentian Artiste to continue to release music

Vincentian Entertainers are being encouraged to continue releasing music for their supporters, even though Vincy Mas 2020 has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The appeal has come from Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Recardo Adams.

Mr. Adams said a number of Entertainers have already released music for 2020, and he suggested that others do the same, since release of music does not have to be focused on Carnival and competitions.

Mr. Adams said after COVID-19, it is hoped that people can come out and enjoy themselves to quality Vincentian music.







