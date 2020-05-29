Minister of Health, Luke Browne, said the government is continuing to implement a multi-faceted approach in its response to the Covid 19 pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His comments came at the recent handing over of a quantity of equipment donated by the Republic of China, Taiwan, to further strengthen this country’s capacity to respond to the Covid 19.

Minister Browne said the government’s response has been targeted and incorporates all aspects of the pandemic including testing and management.

Minister Browne also gave the assurance that the health and well-being of citizens is of primary concern.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related