Motorcyclist are encouraged to wear helmets while riding

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is concerned with a new trend where its officers are observing that more and more of the nation’s youths are riding bicycles and even small motorcycles without helmets.

This statement as made by Corporal Augustine Corridon of the Traffic Department during the Traffic Highlights program which was aired on NBC Radio.

Corporal Corridon said as more children are home from school due to the COVID-19 Pandemic they want the parents and guardians of these children to pay close attention to how they use the nation’s roads.

He said many of these kids ride their bicycles without helmets, breaks and even bells to alert other users of the road of their presence and they ride these bikes in a reckless and negligent manner.

Corporal Corridon is appealing for these practices to stop and he is reminding the youths that this is an offence under the Bicycle Act.

He is appealing to everyone to use the road in a safe manner.







