NEMO advises persons to begin preparations for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season if they haven’t yet done so

Those persons who have not yet completed their preparations for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season are being advised to do so now.

The advice has come from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States is forecasting between 13 and 19 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Miss Forbes said with this in mind, residents must ensure that they do their last minute minor repairs now, and implement other safety measures to ensure that their buildings are secure.

The Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th.







