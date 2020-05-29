No new positive cases of COVID-19

St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday received 180 additional PCR results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says these latest results, include 179 for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line crew members. NEMO says no new positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the release, these negative PCR results from CARPHA are consistent with the negative results for the rapid tests performed by the Medical Team from the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, RCCL, on board the Vision of the Seas, prior to the ship’s arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, May 26th.

There are still 114 outstanding PCR results for the updated total of 358 crew members repatriated by RCCL.

NEMO says, the disembarking process for the 329 crew members still on board the Vision of the Seas, will therefore likely commence tomorrow morning, Saturday May 30.

25 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, consisting of 15 cruise line crew members, 4 other imported cases and 6 from an import-related cluster.







