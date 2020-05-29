Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that protocols facilitating repatriation of Vincentian sailors align with CARPHA recommendations

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said protocols that are in place here to facilitate the repatriation of Vincentian sailors are in keeping with recommendations by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

He made the point while speaking on NBC Radio this week, to discuss the Government’s response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Dr. Gonsalves said the protocols are intended to ensure that the repatriation process is conducted under the strictest heath guidelines.

The Prime Minister disclosed that over one thousand Vincentians have been repatriated since March 25th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related