Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has challenged the new Police Officers to be enthusiastic about their jobs as Police Officers

Dr. Gonsalves was addressing a ceremony on Thursday where 105 new Constables have joined the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The record number of Police Recruits took the Oath of Office, during the 38th Police Passing-Out Parade, held at the Victoria Park.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Government will continue to make provisions for the Police Officers to function professionally.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at the Police Passing Out Parade on Thursday at the Victoria Park.

Other addresses came from Police Commissioner Coloin John and Superintendent Benzil Samuel, who delivered the Commandants Address.

The Inspection of the Police Officers was done by Governor General Dame Susan Dougan.







