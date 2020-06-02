Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves warns Vincentians about the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Vincentians are being warned to brace for heavy rainfall during the months of June, July and August, as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway.

The warning came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he delivered an address to the nation, to mark the start of the Season.

The Prime Minister advised Vincentians to be on the alert for the hazards associated with heavy rainfall, including flooding.

And Prime Minister Gonsalves also pointed out that some communities may also be affected by landslides when the rains begin, since the soils are now loose, as a result of the extended dry spell.







