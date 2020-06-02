School is set to reopen for some Grade 5 Students

Grade Five pupils from some primary schools here are preparing to return to their classrooms tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education says the decision was taken, due to the overwhelming request from stakeholders for student engagement.

The Ministry says Schools will be re-opened for some Grade 5 students tomorrow on Wednesday 3rd June, and all established protocols in relation to Covid 19 are expected to be observed.

According to the Ministry, Grade 5 students from ten Schools will continue online engagement for the rest of the term as they cannot adequately accommodate Grades 5 and 6 students at this time.

These Schools are: Lodge Village Government; Kingstown Anglican;

C.W. Prescod Primary; Kingstown Preparatory; Fitz Hughes Government

Barrouallie Government; St. Mary’s Roman Catholic; Lower Bay Primary

Bequia Seventh Day Adventist; and Leeward Seventh Day Adventist.

The Ministry also advised that all Schools will be closed on Friday July 3, as stated on the official schools calendar.

And, the Ministry of Education has expressed gratitude to all Principals, Teachers, Parents and other stakeholders for their input and co-operation in facilitating the smooth re-opening of school for students preparing for external examinations.

Students preparing for External Exams returned to their classrooms last week Monday May 25th.







