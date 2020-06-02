SVG CYCLING UNION ROAD RACE RESULTS

Zefal Bailey won the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s second 2.6 mile KEEP-FIT Road Race for the year on Sunday.

The race was from the SOL Gas Station at Arnos Vale to Oscar Machine Centre at Belair, and Bailey outrode the other four competitors to complete the event in 8 minutes, 21.14 seconds, ahead of Sherwyn James in 9 minutes, 52.29 seconds; Antonio Richardson in 10 minutes, 9.80 seconds; Rivas Young in 11 minutes, 00.5 seconds; and Orel George in 11 minutes, 15.29 seconds.

The 3rd Race in the series will take place on 7th June over the same route.







