The 11th Hour Ministries is appealing to Christians and other Vincentians across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to do whatever they can, to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

This appeal was made by Pastor of the 11th Hour Ministries, Nathaniel Williams during NBC’s Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Pastor Williams said many people often ask if Christians believe in their GOD why then do they not believe that GOD will protect them from COVID 19.

He said GOD has given man the wisdom to be able rationalize and think for himself to know that they should be protecting themselves and others from harm.

Pastor Williams is appealing to Christians not to be irrational and to protect themselves and others from COVID 19.







