VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE T10 CRICKET RESULTS

Salt Pond Breakers crowned a successful inaugural VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Championship on Sunday, when they took the Title with a 19-run victory over La Soufriere Hikers in front of a fairly large crowd adhering to physical distancing at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex just outside the capital, Kingstown here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Superbly captained by West Indies batsman, Sunil Ambris, and after being sent in to bat first by La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers who lost only 1 match in the League, recovered from 5-73 in 7.6 overs to total 100-6 off their 10 overs. Donwell Hector led their batting with 28 off 17 balls with 2 sixes and a four. Bowling for La Soufriere Hikers, leg-spinner, Dillion Douglas took 2-15 and medium pacer, Kenson Dalzell captured 2-21.

La Soufriere Hikers never recovered from a poor start. They lost wickets at 6, 14, 26, 26, 34 and 41 including four by run-out, to be restricted to 81-9 off 10 overs. Medium pacer, Jeremy Layne was their most successful bowler with 2-12.

The final scores: Salt Pond Breakers 100-6 off 10 overs, La Soufriere Hikers 81 for 9 off 10-overs.

Grenadines Divers clinched third place by beating Botanic Gardens Rangers by 7 wickets.

The scores: Botanic Gardens Rangers 101 for 2 off 10-overs (Hyron Shallow 66 off 36 balls with 5 sixes and 6 fours), Grenadines Divers 102 for 3 off 9-overs (Asif Hooper 67 off 31 balls with 6 sixes and 4 fours, fast bowler, Ray Charles 2 for 22).







