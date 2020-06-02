President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dr. Kishore Shallow led the President’s XI to a victory and a tied match in two friendly matches when the VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Championship closed at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the day’s first match, the President’s XI defeated 5th Place Fort Charlotte Strikers by 9 wickets.

The scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 98-5 off 10-overs (Kirton Lavia 37 off 18 balls with 3 sixes and 2 fours, Deighton Butler 3-21), the President’s XI 99 for 1 off 9.3 overs (Miles Bascombe 50 not out off 29 balls with 7 fours and a six, he and Dr. Shallow (12 not out), put on 66 for the second wicket).

The President’s XI tied Sunday’s last match against a Select XI, each team scored 101 off their 10 overs.







