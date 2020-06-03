The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force aims to deter motorists from illegal parking

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to motorists to utilize the nation’s roads wisely and to deter from parking where they are not supposed to.

This appeal was made by Police Constable Cora Jacobs during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio today.

Constable Jacobs said they will also be resuming the clamping of vehicles which are parked where they are not supposed to.

She said they had stopped the clamping of vehicles earlier this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic but they will be resuming this practice to address traffic offences.







