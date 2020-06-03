Vincentians are now being advised to install water storage facilities

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to invest in the installation of Water Storage Facilities at their homes, so they can have access to water at all times.

The appeal came from Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Garth Saunders, while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

Mr. Saunders noted that with the ongoing drought condition that limits access to water, it is imperative that householders have their own water supply.

Mr. Saunders expressed gratitude to staff at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority for their assistance during this difficult period.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related