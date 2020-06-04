CWSA explores new dependable methods of water distribution

Options are currently being explored by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) to reduce its reliance on rain water, as part of its ongoing effort to respond to Climate Change.

That’s according to Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders, who made the point during a News Conference on Friday.

Mr. Saunders explained that every year the country experiences drought-like conditions during the dry season due to lack of rainfall and this continues to negatively affect their water distribution systems.

Mr. Saunders said over the years, the CWSA has also implemented a number of measures to reduce the vulnerability of its systems to natural disasters.







