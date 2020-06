FAST BOWLER RABADA COMMITTED TO SA

Fast bowler KA-GISO RA-BADA said he is fully committed to playing for South Africa after a difficult 2019/20 season in which he felt “out of place” and incurred a one-Test ban for an overzealous celebration against England.

The 25-year-old topped the International Cricket Council’s Test bowler rankings in 2018, but was, by his own admission, below par in the last South African summer at the turn of the year.

“I am 150% fully committed to playing for South Africa,” he told Cricket South Africa.

“The past season was a disappointment, even though my stats were OK. I just felt really rusty and out of place. I am taking it day by day to achieve my new set of goals.”

Rabada missed the crucial fourth Test against England after collecting a fourth demerit point in a 24-month period, for celebrating too close to visiting captain Joe Root after claiming his wicket.

“It’s passion,” said Rababa. “Everybody has their opinion and they are entitled to that. I have identified things I needed to and will address them with the people who are closest to me and who I feel should be helping me.”

Rabada has featured in 142 international matches across all three formats since making his debut in November 2014 and he says his heavy workload has not helped.

However, the rest he has had due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been welcome, even if the circumstances are troubling.

Although uncertain when it will happen, competitive professional sport in South Africa is a step closer towards returning following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related