SALT POND BREAKERS PLAYER THOMAS EYP

The Salt Pond Breakers middle order batsman, Urnell Thomas has been named the Best Emerging Young Player of the Inaugural VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Championship which ended last Sunday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Award was an on the spur donation by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Magistrate, Ricky Burnett, an ardent cricket fan.

Thomas shared in vital partnerships for Salt Pond Breakers during the League. He and his captain, Sunil Ambris put on 64 runs off 4.4-overs in a third wicket partnership against Botanic Gardens Rangers; 59 runs off 4.5-overs also in a third wicket partnership against Dark View Explorers.

Thomas also featured in a 7th wicket partnership with Kadir Nedd in their match against Grenadines Divers.







