Thirty-four more Vincentians, including twenty-nine crew members from TUI and Carnival Cruise Lines, were repatriated from the United Kingdom via Barbados last night

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO says, on arrival at the AIA, the Vincentians nationals were processed according to the established repatriation protocol, aimed at minimizing the risk of any new introduction of COVID-19 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NEMO says additional repatriations of Vincentians will continue throughout June 2020 and will include crew members from the Norwegian Cruise Line Company and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Meanwhile, 122 crew members from the Carnival Cruise Line and the Disney Cruise Line successfully completed their mandatory quarantine today.

NEMO says on Saturday May 30, the two outstanding COVID-19 PCR results were received for the RCCL crew members and were both negative.

This batch of results from CARPHA also confirmed the recovery of another COVID-19 positive person, bringing to 15 the number of persons who have so far recovered from COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. There are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 here.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related