CDC is looking forward to possible activities after the pandemic is over

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Recardo Adams said when the country comes out of the COVID-19 Pandemic people are going to want to come out and enjoy themselves.

He said the CDC is happy to see that all the cultural practitioners are continuing to work so people can still look forward to all the different aspects that comprise carnival, after the Pandemic is over.

Mr. Adams said they are currently considering the possibility of hosting Cultural activities after the pandemic and even the release of a compilation of local music released for 2020.

Mr. Adams said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the Caribbean countries that didn’t go into a total lock down and this is good because people were still able to move around and et cultural work done while observing the Social Distancing protocols.

He said as a result of this, the country will be in a good place if it decides to host a Summer or Independence festival after the all-clear is given.







