Director of the National Emergency Management Organization Michelle Forbes says several changes have been made in relation to the management of Hurricane Shelters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ms. Forbes says the aim is to provide a safer environment at the shelters, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Forbes also said it is important for individuals to have a go to bag, in the event of an emergency.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related