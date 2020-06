MRS ELSA GENEVIEVE (GEN-NE-V) MC ALISTER-MO-RIN-VILLE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Swamp-Gut, Layou died on Monday June 1st at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Friday June 12th at the Ponce Funeral Home, 2715 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn New York. The viewing takes place on Thursday June 11th from 3:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be in New York.







