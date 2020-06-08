Biodiversity plays a vital role in protecting the natural environment during Hurricane season

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence says the rich biodiversity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines plays a major role in protecting the natural environment during the Hurricane Season.

He made the point, during a Zoom Symposium held last week, to commemorate World Environment Day 2020 which was observed on Friday, June 5th.

The symposium was hosted by the National Environmental Day Commemoration Committee, with the theme: Biodiversity – Our Solutions are in Nature.

Mr. Providence said Biodiversity plays an important role in coastal protection, with mangrove plantations protecting the coastlines during extreme weather conditions.

