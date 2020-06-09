Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to Vincentians to pay close attention to the information being disseminated by the reputable sources, during the Hurricane Season.

He made this appeal during his address to the nation last week, to mark the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The Prime Minister said with the COVID-19 Pandemic ongoing during the Hurricane season, people must ensure that they have up-to-date and relevant information at all times.

He said it is important that people continue to practice social distancing and the other safety measures.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is also appealing to people who might need Emergency Shelters to seek to stay with their own friends and families first before travelling to the shelters, to continue curbing the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related