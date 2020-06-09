The Ministry of Agriculture continues to ensure that there is a viable market for their Agricultural produce to be sold

Vincentian Farmers are being assured that the Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to work to ensure that there is a viable market for their Agricultural produce to be sold.

The assurance has come from Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, who said that the Government continues to buy Agricultural produce of different types from farmers across the entire country.

Minister Caesar said these produce are being placed in the Love Boxes which is an initiative involving the purchase of agricultural produce from local farmers by the Ministry of Agriculture and these items are provided to persons who are in genuine need, during the current COVID 19 Pandemic.

He is therefore encouraging ALL local farmers to get involved in this initiative.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related