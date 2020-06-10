An appeal has been made for Vincentians to remember the medicinal attributes of the nation’s bio-diversity.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence during a Zoom Symposium held last week, to commemorate World Environment Day 2020 which was observed on Friday, June 5th

The symposium was hosted by the National Environmental Day Commemoration Committee, with the theme: Biodiversity – Our Solutions are in Nature.

Mr. Providence said the country’s Biodiversity comprises plants that have medicinal healing powers and these plants should be protected and preserved.

He added that some plants have been traditionally known to help with the Flu and the Cold and other ailments and this reiterates the importance of the country’s Biodiversity.







