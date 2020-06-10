NEMO confirms that the death of a crew member from the cruise line “Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas” is not COVID-19 related

The Health Services Sub-committee of the National Emergency Committee has confirmed that a Crew member who was repatriated on May 26, 2020 on the Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital early yesterday.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says the 37- year old man was one of 358 Vincentian sailors who disembarked the vessel on May 30 after testing negative on both the rapid and the first PCR COVID-19 tests.

NEMO says a second negative COVID-19 PCR test result received yesterday confirmed that his death was not related to COVID-19. The Crew member completed his 14 days quarantine on Monday.

NEMO says, in accordance with the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee has extended its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.







