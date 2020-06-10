NEMO dispels claims of only working during Hurricane Season

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Kenson Stoddard is working throughout the year, to ensure that Vincentians can respond to a range of emergencies.

This assurance has come from Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Kenson Stoddard, who dismissed the notion that NEMO is only active during the Hurricane season.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this week, Mr. Stoddard said NEMO has a mandate to address all emergencies and disasters.

Mr. Stoddard said while NEMO does not directly deal with the science of disasters, it continues to work closely with the local Meteorological Service, to ensure that Vincentians are always prepared for adverse weather systems.







