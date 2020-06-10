St.Vincent and the Grenadines is now down to two active cases of COVID-19

There are now only two active cases of COVID-19, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the receipt yesterday of 91 negative COVID-19 PCR results from the CARPHA Public Health Laboratory.

This batch of results included 9 negative results which were the second ones for 9 COVID-19 positive persons, medically clearing them.

205 RCCL Crew members were released from quarantine yesterday, following the receipt of the negative results for their second COVID-19 PCR.

There are still 153 Crew members who have not had a result from a second PCR to clear them from quarantine.

These Crew members are being urged to remain in quarantine until the receipt of these results despite the expiration of the initial 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges all Vincentians to remain vigilant and to support all returning nationals in their strict compliance with quarantine and isolation.







