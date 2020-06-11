The Consulate of the Republic of Guyana, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has begun the process of registration for repatriation of Guyanese nationals.

The Consulate has advised nationals residing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and particularly those nationals who arrived in the country in March, of 2020 and were unable to return to Guyana due to restrictions imposed by the Covid -19 Pandemic, that they should contact our office to register for their repatriation.

The Consulate has begun the process instituted by the Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by taking information from those concerned.

It says the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has already facilitated the testing process by taking the PCR test mandated by the Government of Guyana for those wishing to return.

This exercise is initiated for nationals who are stranded due to the Pandemic and are in the possession of returned airline tickets.

For other persons desirous of travelling to Guyana, the same protocols applies.

The Consulate however noted that travelling to Guyana is not automatic and will be subject to other considerations.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related