The unveiling ceremony held in honor of Sergeant Philbert Gregory Chambers took place this morning

History was created by the Royal St. Vincent and Grenadines Police Force today, with the unveiling of a plaque in memory of the late Sergeant Philbert Gregory Chambers.

The Police Force hosted a special ceremony at the Central Police Station, for the unveiling of the plaque

In his address Police Commissioner, Colin John says the event is a realization of a promise that the Police Force made when Sergeant Chambers was buried in May.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a challenge to the Members of the Police Force.

Brother of the late Sergeant Chambers, Fitzborne Chambers thanked the Police Force for this important gesture

This morning’s ceremony was also attended by the parents of Sergeant Philbert Chambers.







