Community Dietician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Alicia Ferdinand said as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, Vincentians can engage in exercise and physical activity within their homes.

She said persons can do ten minutes of exercise three times each day.

Miss Ferdinand said engaging in physical activity helps to boost the immune system and improve overall health.

Miss Ferdinand also encouraged Vincentians to consume healthy snacks when they have cravings.







