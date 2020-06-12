Local Weather Update

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to experience heavy showers, as the country is impacted by a tropical wave, which is crossing the Windward Islands.

And, residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams are being advised to remain alert today

Local Meteorological officials say an area of disorganized showers will continue across the country today.

The officials say pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms could interrupt slight hazy conditions, but the chance for development into a depression or storm as the area moves over the islands is very low (near 0%).

Reduced shower activity is expected later afternoon and isolated showers are possible over the weekend.







