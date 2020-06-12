Vincentian entrepreneurs continue to receive their grant funds under PRYME program

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said another pay-out of grant funds will soon be made to Vincentian entrepreneurs, under the PRYME Program.

He made the announcement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio on Wednesday, as he provided an update on this country’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Government’s Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME Program was developed to assist young people with grant funding o develop their businesses.

The Government project is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), and the Prime Minister said a further 80 local entrepreneurs will soon receive grants.

The Prime Minister said applications that have been rejected are also being reviewed to determine how what kind of support can be given.







