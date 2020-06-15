BAILEY WON CYCLING TIME TRIAL

Zefal Bailey continued his domination in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s Keep Fit Road Cycle Time Trial Series by winning the fourth race yesterday.

He won the 3.7-mile race from the Sol Gas Station at Arnos Vale to Belair in 9 minutes, 37.77 seconds.

Albert Quammie was second in 10 minutes, 16.26 seconds, with Antonio Richardson third in 11 minutes, 40.53 seconds.

There were two other competitors in the race, Orel George who finished fourth in 13 minutes, 17.55 seconds, and Rivas Young, fifth in 15 minutes, 59 seconds.

The KEEP-FIT Road Cycle Series will continue on 26th June.







