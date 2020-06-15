Be the type of person who contributes to the upliftment of society, Advice from Health Psychologist Dr. Jozel Miller

A call is being made for Vincentians, particularly young people, to make a greater effort to develop themselves into the type of person who contributes to the upliftment of society.

The advice came from Health Psychologist, Dr. Jozel Miller, while speaking on the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio.

Dr. Miller said everyone has a responsibility to develop themselves in their quest to reach their full potential.

Dr. Miller called on parents to do their part in molding their children into respectable adults.







