EX IMTERIM WINDIES HEAD COACH REIFER HAPPY

Former interim West Indies head coach, Barbadian, Floyd Reifer said that he is thrilled to be back in the Caribbean team’s coaching set-up, and is hoping he can contribute to an historic series win over England next month.

Reifer has replaced batting coach, Monty Desai who was unable to travel to the United Kingdom due to lockdown restrictions in his native India.

West Indies will defend the coveted Wisden Trophy when they face England in a three-Test series starting 8th July at the A-GEAS Bowl in Southampton, and the Caribbean team’s batting, which has struggled in recent time, is expected to come under the microscope especially in English seam bowling-friendly conditions.

Reifer said his role in the coaching unit would be critical in getting the best out of the team’s batting group. He was appointed interim West Indies head coach last year April, taking over from Englishman Richard Pybus.

However, he presided over a disastrous World Cup in England where the regional team managed just two wins in 9 matches to finish 9th of 10 teams, their worst ever result at the global 50-over showpiece.

Having also served as head coach of West Indies A and led the successful Emerging Players side which won the Super50 Cup last November, Reifer said he was already acquainted with many of the players in the large 25-member contingent.

Reifer said while his long term ambition was to work within the West Indies coaching step up, his immediate focus was the England series.

Outspoken fast bowling legend, Antiguan, Sir Andy Roberts has lamented the ex¬clu¬sion of fast bowler, Jamaican, Osh¬ane Thomas from the West Indies 14-man Cricket squad to England and queried the inclusion of struggling opener, Kraigg Brathwaite.

Thomas, restricted to white-ball cricket for West Indies since ma¬king his international debut two years ago, was named among 11 reserves who have travelled with the squad for the three-Test series.

Barbadian Brathwaite, meanwhile, the Caribbean team’s most experienced batsman with 59 Tests, has struggled in recent times.







