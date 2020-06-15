Increased Activity at the “Kick em Jenny” volcano

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says it has been informed of ‘increased activities’ at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano located north of Grenada.

The National Disaster Management Agency of Grenada continue to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies to monitor activities at the Kick em’ Jenny volcano.

The alert level at Kick ‘em Jenny remain at YELLOW. A YELLOW alert at the Kick ‘em Jenny volcano means that the volcano is restless: seismicity and/or fumarolic activity are above the historical level or other unusual activity has been observed or can be expected without warning.

An exclusion zone of 1.5km from the summit of the volcano should be strictly enforced.

All mariners are asked to strictly observe the 1.5 km exclusion zone and residents in the Southern Grenadines are asked to monitor releases from the Government of Grenada, the National Emergency Management Organization, and the Seismic Research Centre (SRC).

Currently there is NO Tsunami threat for St. Vincent and the Grenadines or the region, and these activities are in no way related to our La Soufrière volcano.

The National Emergency Management Organization says it will continue to update the public on activities at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano.

It says the official advisories on Kick ‘em Jenny are under the jurisdiction of the Government of Grenada through the National Disaster Management Agency.







